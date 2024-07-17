Emmys 2024: Lista Completa de los Nominados a los Premios
Conoce aquí a los nominados para la próxima entrega de los premios Emmy 2024
La Academia de la Televisión estadounidense dio a conocer este miércoles 17 de julio la lista de nominados a la entrega 76 de los premios Emmy 2024, que reconocen lo mejor de la televisión en el último año.
A través de redes sociales, la organización publicó a los actores, actrices y producciones contempladas para ser reconocidos durante este año. Cabe recordar que esta será la segunda vez que estos premios se entregarán en lo que va del año, pues la ceremonia correspondiente a la edición 75 se celebró en enero pasado, por el retraso derivado de las huelgas de los sindicatos de actores y de guionistas.
Watch the 76th Emmy nominations LIVE here on X in just a few minutes! #Emmys https://t.co/0un44usU1H— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 17, 2024
¿Quiénes son los nominados a los Emmy 2024:
Serie dramática
- The Crown (Netflix)
- Fallout (Prime Video)
- The Gilded Age (HBO)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
- Shogun (FX)
- Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- 3 Body Problem (Netflix)
Congratulations to the 76th #Emmy Award nominees for Outstanding Drama Series:@thecrownnetflix@fallout— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 17, 2024
The Gilded Age@themorningshow@smithsonprime
Shōgun
Slow Horses@3body Problem#Emmys #EmmyNoms #TelevisionAcademy pic.twitter.com/uo5rlWlj0v
Mejor actriz en serie de drama
- Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
- Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)
- Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)
- Imelda Stauton (The Crown)
- Reese Whiterspoon (The Morning Show)
Mejor actor en serie de drama
- Idris Elba (Hijack)
- Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)
- Walton Goggins (Fallout)
- Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
- Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun)
- Dominic West (The Crown)
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de drama
- Tadanobu Asano (Shogun)
- Billy Cudrup (The Morning Show)
- Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
- Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)
- Takehiro Hira (Shogun)
- Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)
- Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de drama
- Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)
- Nicole Behaire (The Morning Show)
- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
- Greta Lee (The Morning Show)
- Lesley Manville (The Crown)
- Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)
- Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)
Serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- The Bear (FX)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
- Hacks (HBO)
- Palm Royal (Apple TV+)
- Reservation Dogs (FX)
- What we do in the Shadows (FX)
Congratulations to the 76th #Emmy Award nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series:@AbbottElemABC@TheBearFX— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 17, 2024
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks@OnlyMurdersHulu
Palm Royale@RezDogsFX@theshadowsfx#Emmys #EmmyNoms #TelevisionAcademy pic.twitter.com/l42Ap6jwpJ
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- Maya Rudolph (Loot)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
- Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)
Mejor actor en serie de comedia
- Matt Berry (What we do in the Shadows)
- Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia
- Lionel Boyce (The Bear)
- Paul W. Downs (Hacks)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
- Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building)
- Tyler James Adams (Abbott Elementary)
- Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia
- Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)
- Liza Calón-Zayas (The Bear)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building)
Mejor serie limitada
- Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
- Fargo (FX)
- Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Ripley (Netflix)
- True Detective: Night Country (HBO)
Congratulations to the 76th #Emmy Award nominees for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 17, 2024
Baby Reindeer@FargoFX
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley@TrueDetective: Night Country#Emmys #EmmyNoms #TelevisionAcademy pic.twitter.com/bgda3pkUMM
Mejor actor en serie limitada
- Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)
- Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)
- Jon Hamm (Fargo)
- Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
- Andrew Scott (Ripley)
Mejor actriz en serie limitada
- Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)
- Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemestry)
- Juno Temple (Fargo)
- Sofía Vergara (Griselda)
- Naomi Watts (Capote vs. the Swans)
Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada
- Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)
- Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer)
- Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer)
- John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country)
- Lamorne Morris (Fargo)
- Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry)
- Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada
- Dakota Fanning (Ripley)
- Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge)
- Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)
- Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry)
- Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
- Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer)
- Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)
Mejor ensamble de elenco en serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
Mejor ensamble de elenco en serie de drama
- The Crown
- The Morning Show
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shogun
- Slow Horses
Mejor ensamble de elenco de serie limitada
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Noticia relacionada: Emma Stone Mejor Actriz y Cillian Murphy Mejor Actor en los Premios Oscar 2024
Mejor programa animado
- Blue Eye Samurai
- Bob's Burgers
- Scavengers Reing
- The Simpsons
- X-Men '97
Mejor talk show
- The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Mejor reality de competición
- The Amazing Race (CBS)
- RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- The Traitors (Peacock)
- The Voice (NBC)
¿Cuándo se entregan los Emmy 2024?
La entrega número 76 de los premios Emmy se llevará a cabo el próximo 15 de septiembre de 2024, en una ceremonia que se realizará en el Teatro Peacock, de Los Ángeles, en California, Estados Unidos.
Con información de N+
