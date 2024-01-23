InicioEntretenimientoNominados Oscar 2024: ¿Quiénes Compiten a Premios Mejor Película, Director, Actor y Actriz? Lista Completa

Nominados Premios Oscar 2024: ¿Quiénes Competirán a Mejor Película, Director, Actor y Actriz?

La Academia anunció la lista de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024 en la que destacan las películas 'Oppeneheimer', 'Killers of the Flower Moon' y 'Barbie'

|

Pamela Paz | N+

Este martes, la academia de Hollywood dio a conocer los nominados a los premios Oscar 2024 en sus diferentes categorías

Este martes, la academia de Hollywood dio a conocer los nominados a los premios Oscar 2024 en sus diferentes categorías

Mantente informado al instante.

¡Haz clic y únete a nuestros canales en WhatsApp®!

COMPARTE:

La Academia dio a conocer este martes la lista de nominados a la edición 96 de los Premios Oscar 2024 en la que lideran las películas "Oppeneheimer" con 13 nominaciones, "Poor Things" con 11, "Killers of the Flower Moon" con 10 y "Barbie" con ocho.

Los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2024 será anunciados el próximo 10 de marzo de 2024 en la ceremonia que comenzará a las 19:30 horas (tiempo del centro de México) y que será dirigida por Jimmy Kimmel desde el teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.

Lista de Nominados Premios Oscar 2024

Las nominaciones a la edición 96 de los premios de la Academia de Hollywood fueron reveladas este martes en Los Ángeles por los actores Zazie Beetz y Jack Quaid, quienes dieron la lista definitiva de los candidatos a las 23 categorías.

Mejor Película

  • “American Fiction”
  • “Anatomy of a Fall” (Anatomía de una caída)
  • “Barbie”
  • “The Holdovers” (Los que se quedan)
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Asesinos de la Luna)
  • “Maestro”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Past Lives” (Vidas pasadas)
  • “Poor Things” (Pobres criaturas)
  • “Zone of Interest” (Zona de interés)

Mejor director

  • Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”
  • Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Mejor Fotografía

Mejor Actor

  • Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
  • Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
  • Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
  • Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
  • Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Mejor Actriz 

  • Annette Bening, “Nyad”
  • Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
  • Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Mejor Actor de Soporte

  • Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”
  • Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
  • Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
  • Charles Melton, “May December”
  • Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Mejor Actriz de Soporte

  • Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
  • Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
  • America Ferrera, “Barbie”
  • Jodie Foster, “Nyad”
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Mejor Película extranjera

  • “The Teachers’ Lounge,”, Alemania
  • “Io Capitano”, Italia
  • “Perfect Days”, Japón
  • La Sociedad de la Nieve”, España
  • “The Zone of Interest", Reino Unido

Mejor Guión Adaptado

  • “American Fiction”
  • “Barbie”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”
  • “The Zone of Interest”

Oppenheimer tuvo 13 nominaciones al Oscar 2024. Foto: Universal Pictures

Mejor Guión Original

  • “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • “The Holdovers”
  • “Maestro”
  • “May December”
  • “Past Lives”

Mejor Cortometraje de Live Action

  • “The After”
  • “Invincible”
  • “Knight of Fortune”
  • “Red, White and Blue”
  • “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Mejor Corto Animado

  • “Letter to a Pig”
  • “Ninety-Five Senses”
  • “Our Uniform”
  • “Pachyderme”
  • “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Mejor Película de Animación

  • “The Boy and the Heron”
  • “Elemental”
  • “Nimona”
  • “Robot Dreams”
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Mejor Documental Corto

  • “The ABCs of Book Banning”
  • “The Barber of Little Rock”
  • “Island In Between”
  • “The Last Repair Shop”
  • “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

Mejor Documental

  • “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
  • “The Eternal Memory”
  • “Four Daughters”
  • “To Kill a Tiger”
  • “20 Days in Mariupol”

Mejor Canción Original

  • “The Fire Inside” de “Flamin’ Hot”
  • “I’m Just Ken” de “Barbie”
  • “It Never Went Away” de “American Symphony”
  • “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” de “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie”

Mejor Banda Sonora Original

  • “American Fiction”
  • “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

  • “Golda”
  • “Maestro”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”
  • “Society of the Snow”

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

  • “Barbie”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Napoleon”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”

Nominación Barbie Premios Oscar 2024
Barbie consiguió 8 nominaciones a los Oscar 2024. Foto: Warner Bros. Pictures

Mejor edición

  • “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • “The Holdovers”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”

Mejor Sonido

  • “The Creator”
  • “Maestro”
  • “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “The Zone of Interest”

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • “Barbie”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Napoleon”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”

Mejores Efectos Visuales

  • “The Creator”
  • “Godzilla Minus One”
  • “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
  • “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”
  • “Napoleon”

Historias recomendadas
Fotógrafo Mexicano Rodrigo Prieto, Nominado al Oscar 2024 por ‘Los Asesinos de la Luna’

¿Cuándo son y Dónde Ver los Nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024? Checa el Horario

Derechos reservados © Tritón Comunicaciones S.A de C.V.