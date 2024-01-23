Nominados Premios Oscar 2024: ¿Quiénes Competirán a Mejor Película, Director, Actor y Actriz?
La Academia anunció la lista de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024 en la que destacan las películas 'Oppeneheimer', 'Killers of the Flower Moon' y 'Barbie'
Pamela Paz | N+
Este martes, la academia de Hollywood dio a conocer los nominados a los premios Oscar 2024 en sus diferentes categorías
La Academia dio a conocer este martes la lista de nominados a la edición 96 de los Premios Oscar 2024 en la que lideran las películas "Oppeneheimer" con 13 nominaciones, "Poor Things" con 11, "Killers of the Flower Moon" con 10 y "Barbie" con ocho.
Los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2024 será anunciados el próximo 10 de marzo de 2024 en la ceremonia que comenzará a las 19:30 horas (tiempo del centro de México) y que será dirigida por Jimmy Kimmel desde el teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.
Lista de Nominados Premios Oscar 2024
Las nominaciones a la edición 96 de los premios de la Academia de Hollywood fueron reveladas este martes en Los Ángeles por los actores Zazie Beetz y Jack Quaid, quienes dieron la lista definitiva de los candidatos a las 23 categorías.
Mejor Película
- “American Fiction”
- “Anatomy of a Fall” (Anatomía de una caída)
- “Barbie”
- “The Holdovers” (Los que se quedan)
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Asesinos de la Luna)
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Past Lives” (Vidas pasadas)
- “Poor Things” (Pobres criaturas)
- “Zone of Interest” (Zona de interés)
Mejor director
- Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
- Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”
- Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”
Mejor Fotografía
- “El Conde”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”, del fotógrafo mexicano Rodrigo Prieto
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Mejor Actor
- Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
- Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
- Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
- Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
- Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”
Mejor Actriz
- Annette Bening, “Nyad”
- Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
- Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
Mejor Actor de Soporte
- Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”
- Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
- Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
- Charles Melton, “May December”
- Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”
Mejor Actriz de Soporte
- Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
- America Ferrera, “Barbie”
- Jodie Foster, “Nyad”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
Mejor Película extranjera
- “The Teachers’ Lounge,”, Alemania
- “Io Capitano”, Italia
- “Perfect Days”, Japón
- “La Sociedad de la Nieve”, España
- “The Zone of Interest", Reino Unido
Mejor Guión Adaptado
- “American Fiction”
- “Barbie”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Mejor Guión Original
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Maestro”
- “May December”
- “Past Lives”
Mejor Cortometraje de Live Action
- “The After”
- “Invincible”
- “Knight of Fortune”
- “Red, White and Blue”
- “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
Mejor Corto Animado
- “Letter to a Pig”
- “Ninety-Five Senses”
- “Our Uniform”
- “Pachyderme”
- “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
Mejor Película de Animación
- “The Boy and the Heron”
- “Elemental”
- “Nimona”
- “Robot Dreams”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Mejor Documental Corto
- “The ABCs of Book Banning”
- “The Barber of Little Rock”
- “Island In Between”
- “The Last Repair Shop”
- “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”
Mejor Documental
- “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
- “The Eternal Memory”
- “Four Daughters”
- “To Kill a Tiger”
- “20 Days in Mariupol”
Mejor Canción Original
- “The Fire Inside” de “Flamin’ Hot”
- “I’m Just Ken” de “Barbie”
- “It Never Went Away” de “American Symphony”
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” de “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie”
Mejor Banda Sonora Original
- “American Fiction”
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- “Golda”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
- “Society of the Snow”
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- “Barbie”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Mejor edición
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Mejor Sonido
- “The Creator”
- “Maestro”
- “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- “Barbie”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- “The Creator”
- “Godzilla Minus One”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
- “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Napoleon”
