MTV VMAs 2024: Conoce la Lista de Nominados que Encabeza Taylor Swift

Se reveló la lista de nominados a los premios MTV Video Music Awards, mejor conocidos como MTV VMAs 2024, en donde Taylor Swift es la artista que aparece más veces, con un total de 10.

Otro de los grandes nominados es Post Malone, quien recibió un total de 9. Luego siguen Ariana Grande, Eminem y Sabrina Carpenter con seis cada uno.

En cuanto a las estrellas latinas, la artista más nominada es Anitta, con tres nominaciones, seguida por Bad Bunny y Rauw Alejandro, quienes cuentan con dos candidaturas. Además, la banda mexicana The Warning y Peso Pluma también aparecen una vez en el listado.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los premios MTV VMAs 2024:

