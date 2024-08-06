MTV VMAs 2024: Conoce la Lista de Nominados que Encabeza Taylor Swift
Conoce aquí la lista completa de nominados a los premios MTV VMAs 2024, que se entregarán en septiembre próximo
Se reveló la lista de nominados a los premios MTV Video Music Awards, mejor conocidos como MTV VMAs 2024, en donde Taylor Swift es la artista que aparece más veces, con un total de 10.
Otro de los grandes nominados es Post Malone, quien recibió un total de 9. Luego siguen Ariana Grande, Eminem y Sabrina Carpenter con seis cada uno.
En cuanto a las estrellas latinas, la artista más nominada es Anitta, con tres nominaciones, seguida por Bad Bunny y Rauw Alejandro, quienes cuentan con dos candidaturas. Además, la banda mexicana The Warning y Peso Pluma también aparecen una vez en el listado.
Nominados a los premios MTV VMAs 2024
Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los premios MTV VMAs 2024:
Video del año
- Ariana Grande, we can't be friends (wait for your love)
- Billie Eilish, LUNCH
- Doja Cat, Paint the Town Red
- Eminem, Houdini
- SZA, Snooze
- Taylor Swift y Post Malone, Fortnight
Artista del año
- Ariana Grande
- Bad Bunny
- Eminem
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Canción del año
- Texas Hold'Em, Beyoncé
- Lovin' on me, Jack Harlow
- Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar
- Espresso, Sabrina Carpenter
- Fortnight, Taylor Swift y Post Malone
- Lose Control, Teddy Swims
Mejor nuevo artista
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- Gracie Abrams
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- Tyla
Mejor colaboración
- Drake, Sexyy Red y SZA, Rich Baby Daddy
- GloRilla y Megan Thee Stallion, Wanna Be
- Jessie Murph y Jelly Roll, Wild Ones
- Jung Kook y Latto, Seven
- Post Malone y Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help
- Taylor Swift y Post Malone, Fortnight
Mejor pop
- Camila Cabello
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Tate McCrae
- Taylor Swift
Mejor Hip Hop
- Drake, Sexyy Red y SZA, Rich Baby Daddy
- Eminem, Houdini
- GloRilla, Yeah Glo!
- Gunna, fukumean
- Megan The Stallion, BOA
- Travis Scott y Playboi Carti, FE!N
Mejor R&B
- Alicia Keys, Lifeline
- Muni Long, Made For Me
- SZA, Snooze
- Tyla, Water
- Usher, Summer Walker y 21 Savage, Oh My Mamma
Mejor alternativo
- Benson Boone, Beautiful Things
- Bleachers, Tiny Moves
- Hozier, Too Sweet
- Imagine Dragons, Eyes Closed
- Linkin Park, Friendly Fire
- Teddy Swims, Lose Control (Live)
Mejor rock
- Bon Jovi, Legendary
- Coldplay, feelslikeimfallinginlove
- Green Day, Dilemma
- Kings of Leon, Mustang
- Lenny Kravitz, Human
- U2, Atomic City
Mejor latino
- Anitta, Mil veces
- Bad Bunny, MONACO
- Karol G, Mi Ex Tenía Razón
- Myke Towers, LaLa
- Peso Pluma y Anitta, Bellakeo
- Rauw Alejandro, Touching the Sky
- Shakira y Cardi B, Puntería
Mejor afrobeats
- Ayra Starr y Giveon, Last Heartbreak Song
- Burna Boy, City Boys
- Chris Brown, Davido y Lojay, Sensational
- Tems, Love Me JeJe
- Tyla, Water
- Usher, Pheelz
Mejor K-Pop
- Jung Kook y Latto, Seven
- Lisa, Rockstar
- NCT Dream, Smoothie
- NewJeans, Super Shy
- Stray Kids, LALALALA
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Deja Vu
Video para bien
- Alexander Stewart, if only you knew
- Billie Eilish, What I Was Made For?
- Coldplay, feelslikeimfallinginlove
- Joyner Lucas y Jerry Roll, Best for Me
- RAYE, Genesis
- Tyler Childers, In your love
Actuación MTV Push del año
- Kaliii, Area Codes
- GloRilla, Lick or Sum
- Benson Boone, In the Stars
- Coco Jones, ICU
- Victoria Monét, On My Mamma
- Jessie Murph, Wild Ones
- Teddy Swims, Lose Control
- Chappell Roan, Red Wine Supernova
- Flayana Boss, yeaaa
- Laufey, Goddess
- LE SSERAFIM, EASY
- The Warning, Autoatic Sun
Mejor dirección
- Ariana Grande, we can't be friends (wait for your love)
- Bleachers, Tiny Moves
- Eminem, Houdini
- Megan Thee Stallion, BOA
- Sabrina Carpenter, Please Please Please
- Taylor Swift y Post Malone, Fortnight
Mejor cinematografía
- Ariana Grande, we can't be friends (wait for your love)
- Charli XCX, Von Dutch
- Dua Lipa, Illusion
- Olivia Rodrigo, Obsessed
- Rauw Alejandro, Touching the Sky
- Taylor Swift y Post Malone, Fortnight
Mejor edición
- Anitta, Mil veces
- Ariana Grande, we can't be friends (wait for your love)
- Eminem, Houdini
- Lisa, Rockstar
- Sabrina Carpenter, Espresso
- Taylor Swift y Post Malone, Fortnight
Mejor coreografía
- Bleachers, Tiny Moves
- Dua Lipa, Houdini
- Lisa, Rockstar
- Rauw Alejandro, Touching the Sky
- Tatw McCrae, Greedy
- Troye Sivan, Rush
Mejores efectos visuales
- Ariana Grande, the boy is mine
- Eminem, Houdini
- Justin Timberlake, Selfish
- Megan Thee Stallion, BOA
- Olivia Rodrigo, get him back!
- Taylor Swift y Post Malone, Fortnight
Mejor dirección de arte
- Charli XCX, 360
- Lisa, Rockstar
- Megan Thee Stallion, BOA
- Olivia Rodrigo, bad idea right?
- Taylor Swift y Post Malone, Fortnight
La ceremonia de entrega de los MTV VMAs 2024 se llevará a cabo el próximo 10 de septiembre, en Nueva York, Estados Unidos.
