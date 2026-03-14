Películas Nominadas al Oscar 2026: Lista Completa
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Te presentamos la lista de todos los nominados de la 98 edición de los Óscar, para que les sigas la pista y no te pierdas ningún detalle.
COMPARTE:
La Academia de Hollywood celebrará la 98° edición de los premios Óscar este 15 de marzo en Los Ángeles y acá puedes conocer a todos los nominados de la noche.
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- ‘Bugonia’.
- ‘F1’.
- ‘Frankenstein’.
- ‘Hamnet’.
- ‘Marty Supreme’.
- ‘One Battle After Another’.
- ‘The Secret Agent’.
- ‘Sentimental Value’.
- ‘Sinners’.
- ‘Train Dreams’.
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- Chloé Zhao, por ‘Hamnet’.
- Josh Safdie, por ‘Marty Supreme’.
- Paul Thomas Anderson, por ‘One Battle After Another’.
- Joachim Trier, por ‘Sentimental Value’.
- Ryan Coogler, por ‘Sinners’.
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Jessie Buckley, por ‘Hamnet’.
- Rose Byrne, por ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’.
- Kate Hudson, por ‘Song Sung Blue’.
- Renate Reinsve, por ‘Sentimental Value’.
- Emma Stone, por ‘Bugonia’.
MEJOR ACTOR
- Timothée Chalamet, por ‘Marty Supreme’.
- Leonardo DiCaprio, por ‘One Battle After Another’.
- Ethan Hawke, por ‘Blue Moon’.
- Michael B. Jordan, por ‘Sinners’.
- Wagner Moura, por ‘The Secret Agent’.
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Elle Fanning, por ‘Sentimental Value’
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, por ‘Sentimental Value’.
- Amy Madigan, por ‘Weapons’.
- Wunumi Mosaku, por ‘Sinners’.
- Teyana Taylor, por ‘One Battle After Another’.
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Benicio del Toro, por 'One Battle After Another'.
- Jacob Elordi, por 'Frankenstein'.
- Delroy Lindo, por 'Sinners'.
- Sean Penn, por 'One Battle After Another'.
- Stellan Skarsgard, por 'Sentimental Value'.
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
- Brasil, 'The Secret Agent'.
- Francia, 'It Was Just An Accident'.
- Noruega, 'Sentimental Value'.
- España, 'Sirat'.
- Túnez, 'The Voice of Hind Rajab'.
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
- Will Tracy, por 'Bugonia'.
- Guillermo del Toro, por 'Frankenstein'.
- Chloé Zhao y Maggie O'Farrell, por 'Hamnet'.
- Paul Thomas Anderson, por 'One Battle After Another'.
- Clint Bentler y Greg Kwedar, por 'Train Dreams'.
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
- Robert Kaplow, por 'Blue Moon'.
- Jafar Panahi, por 'It Was Just An Accident'.
- Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie, por 'Marty Supreme'.
- Joachim Trier, por 'Sentimental Value'.
- Ryan Coogler, por 'Sinners'.
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- Dan Laustsen, por 'Frankenstein'.
- Darius Khondji, por 'Marty Supreme'.
- Michael Bauman, por 'One Battle After Another'.
- Autumn Durald, por 'Sinners'.
- Adolpho Veloso, por 'Train Dreams'.
MEJOR MONTAJE
- Stephen Mirrione, por 'F1'.
- Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie, por 'Marty Supreme'.
- Andy Jurgensen, por 'One Battle After Another'.
- Olivier Bugge Coutté, por 'Sentimental Value'.
- Michael P. Shawver, por 'Sinners'.
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- Deborah L. Scott, por 'Avatar: Fire And Ash'.
- Kate Hawley, por 'Frankenstein'.
- Malgosia Turzanska, por 'Hamnet'.
- Miyako Bellizzi, por 'Marty Supreme'.
- Ruth E. Carter, por 'Sinners'.
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
- Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel y Cliona Furey, por 'Frankenstein'.
- Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino y Tadashi Nishimatsu, por 'Kokuho'.
- Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine y Shunika Terry, por 'Sinners'.
- Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin y Bjoern Rehbein, por 'The Smashing Machine'.
- Thomas Foldberg y Anne Cathrine Sauerberg, por 'The Ugly Stepsister'.
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
- Jerskin Fendrix, por 'Bugonia'.
- Alexandre Desplat, por 'Frankenstein'.
- Max Richter, por 'Hamnet'.
- Jonny Greenwood, por 'One Battle After Another'.
- Ludwig Goransson, por 'Sinners'.
MEJOR CANCIÓN
- 'Dear Me', de Diane Warren, por 'Diane Warren: Relentless'.
- 'Golden', de EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo y Teddy Park, por 'K-Pop Demon Hunters'.
- 'I Lied To You', de Raphael Saadiq y Ludwig Goransson, por 'Sinners'.
- 'Sweet Dreams Of Joy', de Nicholas Pike, por 'Viva Verdi'.
- 'Train Dreams', de Nick Cave y Bryce Dessner, por 'Train Dreams'.
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE PRODUCCIÓN
- Tamara Deverell y Shane Vieau, por 'Frankenstein'.
- Fiona Crombie y Alice Felton, por 'Hamnet'.
- Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, por 'Marty Supreme'.
- Florencia Martin y Anthony Carlino, por 'One Battle After Another'.
- Hannah Beachler y Monique Champagne, por 'Sinners'.
MEJOR SONIDO
- Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo y Juan Peralta, por 'F1'.
- Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke y Brad Zoern, por 'Frankenstein'.
- José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio y Tony Villaflor, por 'One Battle After Another'.
- Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor y Steve Boeddeker, por 'Sinners'.
- Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas y Yasmina Praderas, por 'Sirat'.
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
- Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon y Daniel Barrett, por 'Avatar: Free And Ash'.
- Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington y Keith Dawson, por 'F1'.
- David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan y Neil Corbould, por 'Jurassic World Rebirth'.
- Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen y Brandon K. McLaughlin, por 'The Lost Bus'.
- Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter y Donnie Dean, por 'Sinners'.
MEJOR CASTING
- Nina Gold, por 'Hamnet'.
- Jennifer Venditti, por 'Marty Supreme'.
- Cassandra Kulukundis, por 'One Battle After Another'.
- Gabriel Domingues, por 'The Secret Agent'.
- Francine Maisler, por 'Sinners'.
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
- 'Arco'.
- 'Elio'
- 'K-Pop Demon Hunters'
- 'Little Amélie Or The Character Of Rain'.
- 'Zootopia 2'
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
- 'The Alabama Solution'.
- 'Come See Me In The Good Light'.
- 'Cutting Through Rocks'.
- 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin'.
- 'The Perfect Neighbor'.
MEJOR CORTO
- 'Butcher’s Stain'.
- 'A Friend of Dorothy'.
- 'Jane Austen’s Period Drama'.
- 'The Singers'.
- 'Two People Exchanging Saliva'.
MEJOR CORTO DE ANIMACIÓN
- 'Butterfly'.
- 'Forevergreen'.
- 'The Girl Who Cried Pearls'.
- 'Retirement Plan'.
- 'The Three Sisters'.
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
- 'All The Empty Rooms'.
- 'Armed Only With A Camera: The Life And Death Of Brent Renaud'.
- 'Children No More: Were and are Gone'.
- 'The Evil Is Busy'.
- 'Perfectly A Strangeness'.
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