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Películas Nominadas al Oscar 2026: Lista Completa

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Te presentamos la lista de todos los nominados de la 98 edición de los Óscar, para que les sigas la pista y no te pierdas ningún detalle.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los premios Óscar.

Checa aquí la lista completa de nominados a los premios Óscar. Foto: AP

COMPARTE:

La Academia de Hollywood celebrará la 98° edición de los premios Óscar este 15 de marzo en Los Ángeles y acá puedes conocer a todos los nominados de la noche.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

  • ‘Bugonia’.
  • ‘F1’.
  • ‘Frankenstein’.
  • ‘Hamnet’.
  • ‘Marty Supreme’.
  • ‘One Battle After Another’.
  • ‘The Secret Agent’.
  • ‘Sentimental Value’.
  • ‘Sinners’.
  • ‘Train Dreams’.

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

  • Chloé Zhao, por ‘Hamnet’.
  • Josh Safdie, por ‘Marty Supreme’.
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, por ‘One Battle After Another’.
  • Joachim Trier, por ‘Sentimental Value’.
  • Ryan Coogler, por ‘Sinners’.

MEJOR ACTRIZ

  • Jessie Buckley, por ‘Hamnet’.
  • Rose Byrne, por ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’.
  • Kate Hudson, por ‘Song Sung Blue’.
  • Renate Reinsve, por ‘Sentimental Value’.
  • Emma Stone, por ‘Bugonia’.

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Timothée Chalamet, por ‘Marty Supreme’.
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, por ‘One Battle After Another’.
  • Ethan Hawke, por ‘Blue Moon’.
  • Michael B. Jordan, por ‘Sinners’.
  • Wagner Moura, por ‘The Secret Agent’.

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

  • Elle Fanning, por ‘Sentimental Value’
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, por ‘Sentimental Value’.
  • Amy Madigan, por ‘Weapons’.
  • Wunumi Mosaku, por ‘Sinners’.
  • Teyana Taylor, por ‘One Battle After Another’.

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Benicio del Toro, por 'One Battle After Another'.
  • Jacob Elordi, por 'Frankenstein'.
  • Delroy Lindo, por 'Sinners'.
  • Sean Penn, por 'One Battle After Another'.
  • Stellan Skarsgard, por 'Sentimental Value'.

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

  • Brasil, 'The Secret Agent'.
  • Francia, 'It Was Just An Accident'.
  • Noruega, 'Sentimental Value'.
  • España, 'Sirat'.
  • Túnez, 'The Voice of Hind Rajab'.

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

  • Will Tracy, por 'Bugonia'.
  • Guillermo del Toro, por 'Frankenstein'.
  • Chloé Zhao y Maggie O'Farrell, por 'Hamnet'.
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, por 'One Battle After Another'.
  • Clint Bentler y Greg Kwedar, por 'Train Dreams'.

El Mexicano José Antonio García Busca un Oscar este Domingo por ‘Mejor Sonido’

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

  • Robert Kaplow, por 'Blue Moon'.
  • Jafar Panahi, por 'It Was Just An Accident'.
  • Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie, por 'Marty Supreme'.
  • Joachim Trier, por 'Sentimental Value'.
  • Ryan Coogler, por 'Sinners'.

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

  • Dan Laustsen, por 'Frankenstein'.
  • Darius Khondji, por 'Marty Supreme'.
  • Michael Bauman, por 'One Battle After Another'.
  • Autumn Durald, por 'Sinners'.
  • Adolpho Veloso, por 'Train Dreams'.

MEJOR MONTAJE

  • Stephen Mirrione, por 'F1'.
  • Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie, por 'Marty Supreme'.
  • Andy Jurgensen, por 'One Battle After Another'.
  • Olivier Bugge Coutté, por 'Sentimental Value'.
  • Michael P. Shawver, por 'Sinners'.

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

  • Deborah L. Scott, por 'Avatar: Fire And Ash'.
  • Kate Hawley, por 'Frankenstein'.
  • Malgosia Turzanska, por 'Hamnet'.
  • Miyako Bellizzi, por 'Marty Supreme'.
  • Ruth E. Carter, por 'Sinners'.

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

  • Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel y Cliona Furey, por 'Frankenstein'.
  • Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino y Tadashi Nishimatsu, por 'Kokuho'.
  • Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine y Shunika Terry, por 'Sinners'.
  • Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin y Bjoern Rehbein, por 'The Smashing Machine'.
  • Thomas Foldberg y Anne Cathrine Sauerberg, por 'The Ugly Stepsister'.

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

  • Jerskin Fendrix, por 'Bugonia'.
  • Alexandre Desplat, por 'Frankenstein'.
  • Max Richter, por 'Hamnet'.
  • Jonny Greenwood, por 'One Battle After Another'.
  • Ludwig Goransson, por 'Sinners'.

MEJOR CANCIÓN

  • 'Dear Me', de Diane Warren, por 'Diane Warren: Relentless'.
  • 'Golden', de EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo y Teddy Park, por 'K-Pop Demon Hunters'.
  • 'I Lied To You', de Raphael Saadiq y Ludwig Goransson, por 'Sinners'.
  • 'Sweet Dreams Of Joy', de Nicholas Pike, por 'Viva Verdi'.
  • 'Train Dreams', de Nick Cave y Bryce Dessner, por 'Train Dreams'.

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MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE PRODUCCIÓN

  • Tamara Deverell y Shane Vieau, por 'Frankenstein'.
  • Fiona Crombie y Alice Felton, por 'Hamnet'.
  • Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, por 'Marty Supreme'.
  • Florencia Martin y Anthony Carlino, por 'One Battle After Another'.
  • Hannah Beachler y Monique Champagne, por 'Sinners'.

MEJOR SONIDO

  • Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo y Juan Peralta, por 'F1'.
  • Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke y Brad Zoern, por 'Frankenstein'.
  • José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio y Tony Villaflor, por 'One Battle After Another'.
  • Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor y Steve Boeddeker, por 'Sinners'.
  • Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas y Yasmina Praderas, por 'Sirat'.

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

  • Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon y Daniel Barrett, por 'Avatar: Free And Ash'.
  • Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington y Keith Dawson, por 'F1'.
  • David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan y Neil Corbould, por 'Jurassic World Rebirth'.
  • Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen y Brandon K. McLaughlin, por 'The Lost Bus'.
  • Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter y Donnie Dean, por 'Sinners'.

MEJOR CASTING

  • Nina Gold, por 'Hamnet'.
  • Jennifer Venditti, por 'Marty Supreme'.
  • Cassandra Kulukundis, por 'One Battle After Another'.
  • Gabriel Domingues, por 'The Secret Agent'.
  • Francine Maisler, por 'Sinners'.

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

  • 'Arco'.
  • 'Elio'
  • 'K-Pop Demon Hunters'
  • 'Little Amélie Or The Character Of Rain'.
  • 'Zootopia 2'

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

  • 'The Alabama Solution'.
  • 'Come See Me In The Good Light'.
  • 'Cutting Through Rocks'.
  • 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin'.
  • 'The Perfect Neighbor'.

MEJOR CORTO

  • 'Butcher’s Stain'.
  • 'A Friend of Dorothy'.
  • 'Jane Austen’s Period Drama'.
  • 'The Singers'.
  • 'Two People Exchanging Saliva'.

MEJOR CORTO DE ANIMACIÓN

  • 'Butterfly'.
  • 'Forevergreen'.
  • 'The Girl Who Cried Pearls'.
  • 'Retirement Plan'.
  • 'The Three Sisters'.

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

  • 'All The Empty Rooms'.
  • 'Armed Only With A Camera: The Life And Death Of Brent Renaud'.
  • 'Children No More: Were and are Gone'.
  • 'The Evil Is Busy'.
  • 'Perfectly A Strangeness'.

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