Sinners Lidera Nominaciones de Critics Choice Awards 2026; Adolescence Encabeza la TV

Este año la película más nominada fue Sinners de Ryan Coogler (Frankenstein de Guillermo del Toro se quedó con 11 nominaciones). En cuanto a TV encabezó la serie Adolescence con seis nominaciones.

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan conversa sobre la cinta Sinners en Nueva York. Foto: Getty Images

La Critics Choice Association (CCA) dio a conocer la lista oficial de nominados para la edición número 31 de los Critics Choice Awards, que se celebrarán el 4 de enero de 2026. Este año, la gala continúa con su formato unificado de cine y televisión; lo que llevó a la cinta Sinners y a la miniserie Adolescence a convertirse en las máximas contendientes.

La entrega de los premios Critics Choice será transmitida en vivo por E! y USA Network, y será conducida por Chelsea Handler. Como en años recientes, se realizará en el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica. Esta edición incorporará cuatro nuevas categorías: Mejor Serie de Variedad, Mejor Diseño de Stunts, Mejor Casting y Ensamble y Mejor Sonido, lo que amplía el reconocimiento a áreas técnicas y creativas emergentes.

Sinners lidera nominaciones de Critics Choice Awards 2026

La cinta Sinners se posicionó como la máxima contendiente al alcanzar 17 nominaciones de los Critics Choice Awards. Este número la llevó a rozar el récord histórico que fijó Barbie en 2023, cuando logró 18.

Entre las categorías en las que figura la producción de Warner Bros. se encuentran: Mejor Película, Mejor Dirección y Mejor Guion Original para Ryan Coogler; además de menciones para Michael B. Jordan (actor), Wunmi Mosaku (actriz de reparto) y Miles Caton (actor joven). El filme también compite en Fotografía, Diseño de Producción, Vestuario, Maquillaje y Peinado, Efectos Visuales, Edición, Canción Original, Música y Sonido.

A Sinners le sigue de cerca One Battle After Another, dirigida por Paul Thomas Anderson, con 14 nominaciones, incluidas: Mejor Película, Mejor Director, así como a las categorías de Actor, Actriz y Actor y Actriz de reparto, con menciones para Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, Benicio del Toro y Sean Penn.

Además de Frankenstein, Hamnet también consiguió 11 nominaciones a los Critics Choice Awards, Marty Supreme se quedó con ocho, la cinta F1 logró siete nominaciones, igual que Sentimental Value y Wicked: For Good. La película Train Dreams se quedó con cinco y Jay Kelly con cuatro, igual que Weapons

Adolescence encabeza las nominaciones en televisión 

En el terreno televisivo, la miniserie Adolescence encabeza las nominaciones con seis menciones en los Critics Choice Awards. Sus actores Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty y Christine Tremarco fueron reconocidos en las categorías de interpretación.

Nobody Wants This también destacó con cinco nominaciones, consolidándose como otra de las favoritas. Le siguieron All Her Fault, Death By Lightning, Severance, Ghosts, The Diplomat, The Pitt y Hacks, con cuatro. Las historias que lograron tres nominaciones fueron Abbott Elementary, The Righteous Gemstones, The Studio, Dope Thief, Task, The Morning Show y Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy se quedaron con tres.

La serie Andor consiguió dos nominaciones en los Critics Choice Awards, incluyendo la del mexicano Diego Luna como mejor actor en una serie de drama.

Todos los nominados de la 31 entrega anual de los Critics Choice Awards

Mejor película:

Bugonia 
Frankenstein 
Hamnet 
Jay Kelly 
Marty Supreme 
One Battle After Another 
Sentimental Value 
Sinners 
Train Dreams 
Wicked: For Good 

Mejor actor:

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme 
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another 
Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams 
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon 
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners 
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent 

Mejor actriz

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet 
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You 
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another 
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value 
Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee 
Emma Stone – Bugonia 

Mejor actor de reparto 

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another 
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein 
Paul Mescal – Hamnet 
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly 
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value 

Mejor actriz de reparto

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value 
Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good 
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value 
Amy Madigan – Weapons 
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another 

Mejor actriz/actor joven

Everett Blunck – The Plague  
Miles Caton – Sinners  
Cary Christopher – Weapons  
Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family  
Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet  
Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl  

Mejor director 
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another 
Ryan Coogler – Sinners 
Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein 
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme 
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value 
Chloé Zhao – Hamnet 

Mejor Guion Original

Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer – Jay Kelly
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme 
Ryan Coogler – Sinners 
Zach Cregger – Weapons 
Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby 
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value 

Mejor Guion Adaptado

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar – Train Dreams 
Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar, Jahye Lee – No Other Choice 
Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein 
Will Tracy – Bugonia  
Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet 

Mejor Reparto

Nina Gold – Hamnet 
Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold – Jay Kelly 
Jennifer Venditti – Marty Supreme 
Cassandra Kulukundis – One Battle After Another 
Francine Maisler – Sinners 
Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey – Wicked: For Good 

Mejor Fotografía

Claudio Miranda – F1 
Dan Laustsen – Frankenstein 
Łukasz Żal – Hamnet 
Michael Bauman – One Battle After Another 
Autumn Durald Arkapaw – Sinners 
Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams 

Mejor Diseño de Producción 

Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis – The Fantastic Four: First Steps 
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Frankenstein 
Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – Hamnet 
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Marty Supreme 
Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne – Sinners 
Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked: For Good 

Mejor Edición

Kirk Baxter – A House of Dynamite 
Stephen Mirrione – F1 
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme 
Andy Jurgensen – One Battle After Another 
Viridiana Lieberman – The Perfect Neighbor 
Michael P. Shawver – Sinners 

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario 

Kate Hawley – Frankenstein 
Malgosia Turzanska – Hamnet  
Lindsay Pugh – Hedda 
Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella – Kiss of the Spider Woman  
Ruth E. Carter – Sinners  
Paul Tazewell – Wicked: For Good  

Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje  

Flora Moody, John Nolan – 28 Years Later  
Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey – Frankenstein 
Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry – Sinners 
Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal – The Smashing Machine 
Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins – Weapons 
Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount – Wicked: For Good

Mejores Efectos Visuales  

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash  
Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson –F1  
Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell – Frankenstein  
Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning  
Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean – Sinners  
Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams – Superman  

Mejor Diseño de Stunts

Stephen Dunlevy, Kyle Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Párdányi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda – Ballerina  
Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby – F1 
Wade Eastwood – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 
Brian Machleit – One Battle After Another  
Andy Gill – Sinners 
Giedrius Nagys – Warfare 

Mejor Película de Animación

Arco  
Elio 
In Your Dreams  
KPop Demon Hunters  
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain  
Zootopia 2  

Mejor Comedia 

The Ballad of Wallis Island 
Eternity 
Friendship  
The Naked Gun  
The Phoenician Scheme  
Splitsville 

Mejor Película en Idioma Extranjero

It Was Just an Accident  
Left-Handed Girl 
No Other Choice  
The Secret Agent  
Sirāt  
Belén 

Mejor Canción 
Drive – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin – F1  
Golden – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – KPop Demon Hunters  
I Lied to You – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – Sinners 
Clothed by the Sun – Daniel Blumberg – The Testament of Ann Lee 
Train Dreams – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams 
The Girl in the Bubble – Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good 

Mejor Música Original

Hans Zimmer – F1  
Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein  
Max Richter – Hamnet 
Daniel Lopatin – Marty Supreme 
Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another 
Ludwig Göransson – Sinners 

Mejor Sonido 
Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John – F1 
Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, Greg Chapman – Frankenstein  
Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor – One Battle After Another 
Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco, David V. Butler – Sinners 
Laia Casanovas – Sirāt 
Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner – Warfare 

Nominaciones de televisión para la 31 edición de Critics Choice Awards

 

Mejor Serie de Drama 

Alien: Earth 
Andor  
The Diplomat  
Paradise 
The Pitt  
Pluribus  
Severance  
Task 

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Drama 

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise 
Diego Luna – Andor 
Mark Ruffalo – Task  
Adam Scott – Severance  
Billy Bob Thornton – Landman  
Noah Wyle – The Pitt 

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Drama 

Kathy Bates – Matlock 
Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age 
Britt Lower – Severance 
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us 
Keri Russell – The Diplomat 
Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus 

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Drama

Patrick Ball – The Pitt 
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show  
Ato Essandoh – The Diplomat
Wood Harris – Forever 
Tom Pelphrey – Task 
Tramell Tillman – Severance 

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Drama

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show 
Denée Benton – The Gilded Age 
Allison Janney – The Diplomat 
Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt 
Greta Lee – The Morning Show
Skye P. Marshall – Matlock 

Mejor Serie de Comedia  

Abbott Elementary 
Elsbeth 
Ghosts 
Hacks 
Nobody Wants This 
Only Murders in the Building 
The Righteous Gemstones 
The Studio 

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Comedia

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This 
Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside 
David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical 
Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones 
Seth Rogen – The Studio 
Alexander Skarsgård – Murderbot

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Comedia  

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This  
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face 
Rose McIver – Ghosts  
Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones  
Carrie Preston – Elsbeth 
Jean Smart – Hacks 

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio 
Paul W. Downs – Hacks 
Asher Grodman – Ghosts  
Oscar Nuñez – The Paper 
Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary 
Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This  

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker  
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks 
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary 
Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This  
Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live 
Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts 

Mejor Serie Limitada

Adolescence  
All Her Fault 
Chief of War 
Death by Lightning 
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy  
Dope Thief 
Dying for Sex 
The Girlfriend 

Mejor Película Hecha para Televisión

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy 
Deep Cover 
The Gorge 
Mountainhead 
Nonnas 
Summer of ’69 

Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada o en una Película Hecha para Televisión 

Michael Chernus – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy  
Stephen Graham – Adolescence 
Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief 
Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story 
Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me 
Michael Shannon – Death by Lightning  

Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada o Película Hecha para Televisión

Jessica Biel – The Better Sister  
Meghann Fahy – Sirens 
Sarah Snook – All Her Fault 
Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex 
Robin Wright – The Girlfriend 
Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy 

Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada o en una Película Hecha para Televisión

Owen Cooper – Adolescence  
Wagner Moura – Dope Thief 
Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning 
Michael Peña – All Her Fault 
Ashley Walters – Adolescence  
Ramy Youssef – Mountainhead 

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Película Hecha para Televisión

Erin Doherty – Adolescence 
Betty Gilpin – Death by Lightning 
Marin Ireland – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy 
Sophia Lillis – All Her Fault 
Julianne Moore – Sirens
Christine Tremarco – Adolescence 

Mejor Serie en un Idioma Extranjero 

Acapulco 
Last Samurai Standing 
Mussolini: Son of the Century 
Red Alert 
Squid Game 
When No One Sees Us

Mejor Serie Animada

Bob’s Burgers 
Harley Quinn 
Long Story Short 
Marvel Zombies 
South Park  
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man 

Mejor Talk Show 

The Daily Show  
Hot Ones 
Jimmy Kimmel Live!  
Late Night with Seth Meyers 
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert 
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Mejor Serie de Variedades

Conan O’Brien Must Go 
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver 
Saturday Night Live 

Mejor Especial de Comedia

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life 
Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian 
Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things 
Marc Maron: Panicked 
Sarah Silverman: PostMortem  
SNL50: The Anniversary Special  

El anuncio de las nominaciones de los Critics Choice Awards calienta motores para la temporada de premios 2026. Críticos y periodistas ayudarán al público a encontrar lo mejor del entretenimiento, con lo más destacado del año que está por terminar. ¿Cuál de estas nominaciones crees que anticipa las del Oscar?

