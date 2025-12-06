Sinners Lidera Nominaciones de Critics Choice Awards 2026; Adolescence Encabeza la TV

La Critics Choice Association (CCA) dio a conocer la lista oficial de nominados para la edición número 31 de los Critics Choice Awards, que se celebrarán el 4 de enero de 2026. Este año, la gala continúa con su formato unificado de cine y televisión; lo que llevó a la cinta Sinners y a la miniserie Adolescence a convertirse en las máximas contendientes.

La entrega de los premios Critics Choice será transmitida en vivo por E! y USA Network, y será conducida por Chelsea Handler. Como en años recientes, se realizará en el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica. Esta edición incorporará cuatro nuevas categorías: Mejor Serie de Variedad, Mejor Diseño de Stunts, Mejor Casting y Ensamble y Mejor Sonido, lo que amplía el reconocimiento a áreas técnicas y creativas emergentes.

Sinners lidera nominaciones de Critics Choice Awards 2026

La cinta Sinners se posicionó como la máxima contendiente al alcanzar 17 nominaciones de los Critics Choice Awards. Este número la llevó a rozar el récord histórico que fijó Barbie en 2023, cuando logró 18.

Entre las categorías en las que figura la producción de Warner Bros. se encuentran: Mejor Película, Mejor Dirección y Mejor Guion Original para Ryan Coogler; además de menciones para Michael B. Jordan (actor), Wunmi Mosaku (actriz de reparto) y Miles Caton (actor joven). El filme también compite en Fotografía, Diseño de Producción, Vestuario, Maquillaje y Peinado, Efectos Visuales, Edición, Canción Original, Música y Sonido.

A Sinners le sigue de cerca One Battle After Another, dirigida por Paul Thomas Anderson, con 14 nominaciones, incluidas: Mejor Película, Mejor Director, así como a las categorías de Actor, Actriz y Actor y Actriz de reparto, con menciones para Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, Benicio del Toro y Sean Penn.

Además de Frankenstein, Hamnet también consiguió 11 nominaciones a los Critics Choice Awards, Marty Supreme se quedó con ocho, la cinta F1 logró siete nominaciones, igual que Sentimental Value y Wicked: For Good. La película Train Dreams se quedó con cinco y Jay Kelly con cuatro, igual que Weapons

Adolescence encabeza las nominaciones en televisión

En el terreno televisivo, la miniserie Adolescence encabeza las nominaciones con seis menciones en los Critics Choice Awards. Sus actores Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty y Christine Tremarco fueron reconocidos en las categorías de interpretación.

Nobody Wants This también destacó con cinco nominaciones, consolidándose como otra de las favoritas. Le siguieron All Her Fault, Death By Lightning, Severance, Ghosts, The Diplomat, The Pitt y Hacks, con cuatro. Las historias que lograron tres nominaciones fueron Abbott Elementary, The Righteous Gemstones, The Studio, Dope Thief, Task, The Morning Show y Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy se quedaron con tres.

La serie Andor consiguió dos nominaciones en los Critics Choice Awards, incluyendo la del mexicano Diego Luna como mejor actor en una serie de drama.

Todos los nominados de la 31 entrega anual de los Critics Choice Awards

Mejor película:

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Jay Kelly

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Wicked: For Good

Mejor actor:

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Mejor actriz

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Mejor actor de reparto

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Mejor actriz de reparto

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Mejor actriz/actor joven

Everett Blunck – The Plague

Miles Caton – Sinners

Cary Christopher – Weapons

Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family

Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet

Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl

Mejor director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Mejor Guion Original

Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer – Jay Kelly

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Zach Cregger – Weapons

Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Mejor Guion Adaptado

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar – Train Dreams

Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar, Jahye Lee – No Other Choice

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein

Will Tracy – Bugonia

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet

Mejor Reparto

Nina Gold – Hamnet

Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold – Jay Kelly

Jennifer Venditti – Marty Supreme

Cassandra Kulukundis – One Battle After Another

Francine Maisler – Sinners

Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey – Wicked: For Good

Mejor Fotografía

Claudio Miranda – F1

Dan Laustsen – Frankenstein

Łukasz Żal – Hamnet

Michael Bauman – One Battle After Another

Autumn Durald Arkapaw – Sinners

Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams

Mejor Diseño de Producción

Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis – The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Frankenstein

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – Hamnet

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Marty Supreme

Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne – Sinners

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked: For Good

Mejor Edición

Kirk Baxter – A House of Dynamite

Stephen Mirrione – F1

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Andy Jurgensen – One Battle After Another

Viridiana Lieberman – The Perfect Neighbor

Michael P. Shawver – Sinners

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

Kate Hawley – Frankenstein

Malgosia Turzanska – Hamnet

Lindsay Pugh – Hedda

Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella – Kiss of the Spider Woman

Ruth E. Carter – Sinners

Paul Tazewell – Wicked: For Good

Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje

Flora Moody, John Nolan – 28 Years Later

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey – Frankenstein

Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry – Sinners

Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal – The Smashing Machine

Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins – Weapons

Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount – Wicked: For Good

Mejores Efectos Visuales

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash

Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson –F1

Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell – Frankenstein

Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean – Sinners

Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams – Superman

Mejor Diseño de Stunts

Stephen Dunlevy, Kyle Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Párdányi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda – Ballerina

Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby – F1

Wade Eastwood – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Brian Machleit – One Battle After Another

Andy Gill – Sinners

Giedrius Nagys – Warfare

Mejor Película de Animación

Arco

Elio

In Your Dreams

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Mejor Comedia

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Eternity

Friendship

The Naked Gun

The Phoenician Scheme

Splitsville

Mejor Película en Idioma Extranjero

It Was Just an Accident

Left-Handed Girl

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Sirāt

Belén

Mejor Canción

Drive – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin – F1

Golden – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – KPop Demon Hunters

I Lied to You – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

Clothed by the Sun – Daniel Blumberg – The Testament of Ann Lee

Train Dreams – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams

The Girl in the Bubble – Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good

Mejor Música Original

Hans Zimmer – F1

Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein

Max Richter – Hamnet

Daniel Lopatin – Marty Supreme

Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another

Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

Mejor Sonido

Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John – F1

Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, Greg Chapman – Frankenstein

Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor – One Battle After Another

Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco, David V. Butler – Sinners

Laia Casanovas – Sirāt

Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner – Warfare

Nominaciones de televisión para la 31 edición de Critics Choice Awards

Mejor Serie de Drama

Alien: Earth

Andor

The Diplomat

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Task

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Drama

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

Diego Luna – Andor

Mark Ruffalo – Task

Adam Scott – Severance

Billy Bob Thornton – Landman

Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Drama

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age

Britt Lower – Severance

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Drama

Patrick Ball – The Pitt

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Ato Essandoh – The Diplomat

Wood Harris – Forever

Tom Pelphrey – Task

Tramell Tillman – Severance

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Drama

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Denée Benton – The Gilded Age

Allison Janney – The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt

Greta Lee – The Morning Show

Skye P. Marshall – Matlock

Mejor Serie de Comedia

Abbott Elementary

Elsbeth

Ghosts

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Righteous Gemstones

The Studio

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Comedia

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside

David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical

Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones

Seth Rogen – The Studio

Alexander Skarsgård – Murderbot

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Comedia

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Rose McIver – Ghosts

Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones

Carrie Preston – Elsbeth

Jean Smart – Hacks

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio

Paul W. Downs – Hacks

Asher Grodman – Ghosts

Oscar Nuñez – The Paper

Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary

Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This

Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live

Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts

Mejor Serie Limitada

Adolescence

All Her Fault

Chief of War

Death by Lightning

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Dope Thief

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Mejor Película Hecha para Televisión

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Deep Cover

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Summer of ’69

Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada o en una Película Hecha para Televisión

Michael Chernus – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Stephen Graham – Adolescence

Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me

Michael Shannon – Death by Lightning

Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada o Película Hecha para Televisión

Jessica Biel – The Better Sister

Meghann Fahy – Sirens

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

Robin Wright – The Girlfriend

Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada o en una Película Hecha para Televisión

Owen Cooper – Adolescence

Wagner Moura – Dope Thief

Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning

Michael Peña – All Her Fault

Ashley Walters – Adolescence

Ramy Youssef – Mountainhead

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Película Hecha para Televisión

Erin Doherty – Adolescence

Betty Gilpin – Death by Lightning

Marin Ireland – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Sophia Lillis – All Her Fault

Julianne Moore – Sirens

Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

Mejor Serie en un Idioma Extranjero

Acapulco

Last Samurai Standing

Mussolini: Son of the Century

Red Alert

Squid Game

When No One Sees Us

Mejor Serie Animada

Bob’s Burgers

Harley Quinn

Long Story Short

Marvel Zombies

South Park

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Mejor Talk Show

The Daily Show

Hot Ones

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Mejor Serie de Variedades

Conan O’Brien Must Go

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Mejor Especial de Comedia

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things

Marc Maron: Panicked

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

El anuncio de las nominaciones de los Critics Choice Awards calienta motores para la temporada de premios 2026. Críticos y periodistas ayudarán al público a encontrar lo mejor del entretenimiento, con lo más destacado del año que está por terminar. ¿Cuál de estas nominaciones crees que anticipa las del Oscar?

