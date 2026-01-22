Sinners hace historia en los Oscars: Aquí la Lista Completa de Películas Nominadas a los Premios

La mañana de este jueves 22 de enero de 2026 se anunciaron las nominaciones a los premios Oscar, que celebran lo mejor del cine del año 2025.

Sinners, de Ryan Coogler, hizo historia al convertirse en la película más nominada en los Oscars de todos los tiempos, con 16 nominaciones. Superando las 14 nominaciones que ostentaban All About Eve, Titanic y La La Land.

Estas candidaturas trazan el panorama definitivo de las películas, actores y directores que destacaron el año pasado y que podrían competir por más estatuillas durante la temporada de premios.

La 98ª edición de los Premios de la Academia (Oscar 2026) se celebrará el 15 de marzo de 2026 en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood en Los Ángeles y estos son los nominados:

Categorías principales y de interpretación

Mejor Película

“Frankenstein” (Netflix)

“Hamnet” (Focus Features)

“Marty Supreme” (A24)

“One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

“The Secret Agent” (Neon)

“Sentimental Value” (Neon)

“Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

“Train Dreams” (Netflix)

“Bugonia” (Focus Features)

“F1” (Apple Original Films/Warner Bros.)

Mejor Director

Paul Thomas Anderson - “One Battle After Another”

Ryan Coogler - “Sinners”

Joachim Trier - “Sentimental Value”

Chloé Zhao - “Hamnet”

Mejor Actor

Timothée Chalamet - "Marty Supreme"

Leonardo DiCaprio - "One Battle After Another"

Wagner Moura - "The Secret Agent"

Michael B. Jordan - "Sinners"

Ethan Hawke - "Blue Moon"

Mejor Actriz

Jessie Buckley - "Hamnet"

Rose Byrne - "If I Had Legs I’d Kick You"

Emma Stone - "Bugonia"

Kate Hudson - "Song Sung Blue"

Renate Reinsve - "Sentimental Value"

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Benicio Del Toro - “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi - “Frankenstein”

Delroy Lindo - "Sinners"

Sean Penn - “One Battle After Another”

Stellan Skarsgård - “Sentimental Value”

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Elle Fanning - "Sentimental Value"

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - “Sentimental Value”

Amy Madigan - “Weapons”

Wunmi Mosaku - “Sinners”

Teyana Taylor - “One Battle After Another”

Mejor Guion Original

Blue Moon” - Robert Kaplow

“Marty Supreme” - Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

“Sentimental Value” - Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt

“Sinners” - Ryan Coogler

"It Was just an Accident" - Jafar Panahi

Mejor Guion Adaptado

“Bugonia” - Will Tracy

“Frankenstein” - Guillermo Del Toro

“Hamnet” - Maggie O’Farrell and Chloé Zhao

“One Battle After Another” - Paul Thomas Anderson

“Train Dreams” - Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Mejor Casting

"Hamnet" - Nina Gold

“Marty Supreme” - Jennifer Venditti

“One Battle After Another” - Cassandra Kulukundis

“The Secret Agent” - Gabriel Domingues

“Sinners” - Francine Maisler

Categorías técnicas y artísticas

Mejor Fotografía

“Frankenstein” - Dan Laustsen

“Marty Supreme” - Darius Khondji

“One Battle After Another” - Michael Bauman

“Sinners” - Autumn Durald Arkapaw

“Train Dreams” - Adolpho Veloso

Mejor Montaje (Edición)

“F1” - Stephen Mirrione

"Sentimental Value" - Olivier Bugge

“Marty Supreme” - Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

“One Battle After Another” - Andy Jurgensen

“Sinners” - Michael P. Shawver

Mejor Diseño de Producción (Dirección de Arte)

"One Battle After Another"

“Frankenstein” - Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

“Hamnet” - Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton

“Marty Supreme” - Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

“Sinners” - Hannah Bleachler, Monique Champagne

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

"Avatar: Fire and Ash"

"Frankenstein"

"Hamnet"

"Marty Supreme"

"Sinners"

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería

"Kokuho"

“Sinners”

“The Smashing Machine”

“The Ugly Stepsister”

“Frankenstein”

Mejor Banda Sonora Original (Música)

“Frankenstein” - Alexandre Desplat

“Hamnet” - Max Richter

“One Battle After Another” - Jonny Greenwood

“Sinners” - Ludwig Göransson

"Bugonia" - Jerskin Fendrix

Mejor Canción Original

“Diane Warren: Relentless” - “Dear Me” by Diane Warren

“KPop Demon Hunters” - “Golden” by EJAE and Mark Sonnenblick

“Sinners” - “I Lied to You” by Ludwig Göransson and Raphael Saadiq

"Viva Verdi" - "Sweet Dreams of Joy"

"Train Dreams" - "Train Dreams"

Mejor Sonido

“F1” - Gareth John, Al Nelson, Juan Peralta, Gary A. Rizzo, Gwendowlyn Yates Whittle

“Frankenstein” - Greg Chapman, Christian Cooke, Nelson Ferreira, Nathan Robitaile, Brad Zoern

“One Battle After Another” - Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor

“Sinners” - Benny Burt, Steve Boeddeker, David V. Butler, Felipe Pacheco, Chris Welcker

“Sirât” - Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas

Mejores Efectos Visuales

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett

“F1” - Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington, Keith Dawson

“Sinners” - Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean

"The Lost Bus" - Charlie Noble

"Jurassic World Rebirth" - David Vickery

Categorías de formato

Mejor Película Internacional (Anteriormente Película de Habla No Inglesa)

“It Was Just an Accident” (Francia) - Jafar Panahi

“The Secret Agent” (Brasil) - Kleber Mendonça Filho

“Sentimental Value” (Noruga) - Joachim Trier

“Sirât” (España) - Oliver Laxe

“The Voice of Hind Rajab” (Túnez) - Kaouther Ben Hania

Mejor Película Animada

“Arco” (Neon)

Ugo Bienvenu, Félix de Givry, Sophia Mas, Natalie Portman

“Elio” (Pixar)

Mary Alice Drumm, Adrian Molina, Madelina Sharafian, Domee Shi

“KPop Demon Hunters” (Netflix)

Chris Appelhans, Maggie Kang, Michelle L.M. Wong

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain” (GKids)

Claire LaCombe, Edwina Liard, Henri Magalon, Nidia Santiago, Maïlys Vallade

“Zootopia 2” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino

Mejor Largometraje Documental

“The Perfect Neighbor”

"The Alabama Solution"

"Come See Me in The Good Light"

"Cutting Through Rocks"

"Mr Nobody Against Putin"

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

"Butterfly"

"Forevergreen"

"The girl who cried pearls"

"Retirement Plan"

"The Three Sisters"

Mejor Cortometraje de Ficción (Live Action)

"Butcher's Stain"

"A Friend of Dorothy"

"Jane Austen's Period Drama"

"The Singers"

"Two People Exchaging Saliva"

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

“All the Empty Rooms” (Netflix)

Joshua Seftel, Trevor Burgess

"Perfctly Strangeness"

“Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud” (HBO Documentary Films)

Brent Renaud, Craig Renaud

“Chasing Time” (Exposure Labs)

Matt Nadel, Luke Hodges

“The Devil is Busy” (HBO Documentary Films)

Geeta Gandbhir, Christalyn Hampton