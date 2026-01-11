Golden Globes 2026: Esta Es la Lista Completa de Ganadores por Categoría

En una noche que promete celebrar al cine y la televisión con grandes momentos, inician los Golden Globes, la ceremonia que inicia la temporada de premios de Hollywood.

La 83.ª edición de los Golden Globes reconoce lo mejor del cine y la TV en el último año.

A continuación te mostramos la lista completa de ganadores a los Golden Globes, actualizada por categoría.

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una película

Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good

Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another - GANADORA

Mejor actor de reparto en una película de drama



Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Paul Mescal- Hamnet

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value GANADOR

Mejor actor masculino en Televisión (Drama)

Sterling K. Brown - Paradise

Diego Luna - Andor

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo - Task

Adam Scott - Severance

Noah Wyle - The Pitt GANADOR

Mejor Actriz en una serie de comedia/musical



Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Selena Gomez - Only Murders In The Building

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Jean Smart - Hacks GANADORA

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Televisión



Owen Cooper - Adolescence GANADOR

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman - Severance

Ashley Walters - Adolescence

Mejor Actor en una serie de comedia/musical



Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin - Only Murders In The Building

Glen Powell - Chad Powers

Seth Rogen - The Studio GANADOR

Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Mejor canción original

“Dream As One” from ‘AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH’

“The Girl in the Bubble” from ‘WICKED: FOR GOOD’

“Golden” from ‘KPOP DEMON HUNTERS’ GANADORA

“I Lied to You” from ‘SINNERS’

“No Place Like Home” from ‘WICKED: FOR GOOD’

“Train Dreams” from ‘TRAIN DREAMS’

Mejor Actor en una Comedia/Musical

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

George Clooney - Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Mejor banda sonora original

Frankenstein

Sinners

One Battle After Another

Sirat

Hamnet

F1

Mejor guión

One Battle After Another

Marty Supreme

Sinners

It Was Just An Accident

Sentimental Value

Hamnet

Mejor Actriz de Comedia/Musical

Rose Bryne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Leeac

Mejor Actor en una Película de Drama

Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan - Sinners

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Mejor Película de Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Mejor Actriz en una Película de Drama

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts - After The Hunt

Tessa Thompson - Hedda

Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby

Mejor Película de Comedia/Musical

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Premios cinematográficos y de taquilla:

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning

Wicked: For Good

Sinners

Weapons

Zootopia 2

Mejor serie de comedia/musical

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders In The Building

The Studio

Mejor Serie de Drama

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lot

Mejor Película Animada

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amelie or The Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Mejor Actriz en una serie limitada/antológica



Claire Danes - The Beast In Me

Rashida Jones - Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River

Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

Michelle Williams - Dying For Sex

Robin Wright - The Girlfriend

Mejor Actriz en una serie de drama



Kathy Bates - Matlock

Britt Lower - Severance

Helen Mirren - Mobland

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en un programa de televisión

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus

Erin Doherty - Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Catherine O'hara - The Studio

Parker Posey - The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Mejor Película Musical

Dream As One

Golden

I Lied To You

No Place Like Home

The Girl In The Bubble

Train Dreams

Mejor Miniserie

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Black Mirror

Dying For Sex

The Girlfriend

Mejor película internacional

It Was Just An Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Voice of Hind Rajab



Mejor director

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi - It Was Just An Accident

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao - Hamnet