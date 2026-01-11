Golden Globes 2026: Esta Es la Lista Completa de Ganadores por Categoría
Este domingo 11 de enero se celebran los Golden Globes 2026 que reconocen lo mejor del cine y la televisión en el año. Te dejamos la lista completa de ganadores.
En una noche que promete celebrar al cine y la televisión con grandes momentos, inician los Golden Globes, la ceremonia que inicia la temporada de premios de Hollywood.
La 83.ª edición de los Golden Globes reconoce lo mejor del cine y la TV en el último año.
A continuación te mostramos la lista completa de ganadores a los Golden Globes, actualizada por categoría.
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una película
Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan - Weapons
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another - GANADORA
Mejor actor de reparto en una película de drama
Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Paul Mescal- Hamnet
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value GANADOR
Mejor actor masculino en Televisión (Drama)
Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
Diego Luna - Andor
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo - Task
Adam Scott - Severance
Noah Wyle - The Pitt GANADOR
Mejor Actriz en una serie de comedia/musical
Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Selena Gomez - Only Murders In The Building
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Jean Smart - Hacks GANADORA
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Televisión
Owen Cooper - Adolescence GANADOR
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman - Severance
Ashley Walters - Adolescence
Mejor Actor en una serie de comedia/musical
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin - Only Murders In The Building
Glen Powell - Chad Powers
Seth Rogen - The Studio GANADOR
Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Mejor canción original
“Dream As One” from ‘AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH’
“The Girl in the Bubble” from ‘WICKED: FOR GOOD’
“Golden” from ‘KPOP DEMON HUNTERS’ GANADORA
“I Lied to You” from ‘SINNERS’
“No Place Like Home” from ‘WICKED: FOR GOOD’
“Train Dreams” from ‘TRAIN DREAMS’
Mejor Actor en una Comedia/Musical
Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
George Clooney - Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
Mejor banda sonora original
Frankenstein
Sinners
One Battle After Another
Sirat
Hamnet
F1
Mejor guión
One Battle After Another
Marty Supreme
Sinners
It Was Just An Accident
Sentimental Value
Hamnet
Mejor Actriz de Comedia/Musical
Rose Bryne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
Emma Stone - Bugonia
Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Leeac
Mejor Actor en una Película de Drama
Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan - Sinners
Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Mejor Película de Drama
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Mejor Actriz en una Película de Drama
Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts - After The Hunt
Tessa Thompson - Hedda
Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby
Mejor Película de Comedia/Musical
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Premios cinematográficos y de taquilla:
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning
Wicked: For Good
Sinners
Weapons
Zootopia 2
Mejor serie de comedia/musical
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders In The Building
The Studio
Mejor Serie de Drama
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lot
Mejor Película Animada
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amelie or The Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Mejor Actriz en una serie limitada/antológica
Claire Danes - The Beast In Me
Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River
Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
Michelle Williams - Dying For Sex
Robin Wright - The Girlfriend
Mejor Actriz en una serie de drama
Kathy Bates - Matlock
Britt Lower - Severance
Helen Mirren - Mobland
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en un programa de televisión
Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
Erin Doherty - Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Catherine O'hara - The Studio
Parker Posey - The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus
Mejor Película Musical
Dream As One
Golden
I Lied To You
No Place Like Home
The Girl In The Bubble
Train Dreams
Mejor Miniserie
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast In Me
Black Mirror
Dying For Sex
The Girlfriend
Mejor película internacional
It Was Just An Accident
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Mejor director
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi - It Was Just An Accident
Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao - Hamnet