Ganadores Critics Choice Awards 2026: Lista Completa con Todos los Premios de este 4 de Enero
N+
Esta es la lista completa de ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards, la gala que inaugura la temporada de premios de 2026, y que se irá actualizando en tiempo real
COMPARTE:
La temporada de premios arranca este domingo 4 de enero con la entrega de los Critics Choice Awards, donde podemos ver cintas como Bugonia, Marty Supreme, Wicked: For Good, Sinners, Sentimental Value y otras más nominadas.
Esta es la lista completa de ganadores a los premios de la crítica que celebran lo menor del cine y la televisión de 2025.
Mejor actor joven
Miles Caton - Sinners GANADOR
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión
Erin Doherty – Adolescence GANADORA
Betty Gilpin – Death by Lightning
Marin Ireland – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Sophia Lillis – All Her Fault
Julianne Moore – Sirens
Christine Tremarco – Adolescence
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión
Owen Cooper – Adolescence GANADOR
Wagner Moura – Dope Thief
Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning
Michael Peña – All Her Fault
Ashley Walters – Adolescence
Ramy Youssef – Mountainhead
Mejor Actor en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión
Michael Chernus – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Stephen Graham – Adolescence GANADOR
Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief
Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me
Michael Shannon – Death by Lightning
Mejor Actriz en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión
Jessica Biel – The Better Sister
Meghann Fahy – Sirens
Sarah Snook – All Her Fault GANADORA
Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
Robin Wright – The Girlfriend
Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Mejor Miniserie
Adolescence GANADORA
All Her Fault
Chief of War
Death by Lighting
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Dope Thief
Dying for Sex
The Girfliend
Mejor Talk Show
The Daily Show
Hot Ones
Jimmy Kimmel Live! GANADOR
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary GANADORA
Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This
Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live
Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
Ike Barinholtz – The Studio GANADOR
Paul W. Downs – Hacks
Asher Grodman – Ghosts
Oscar Nuñez – The Paper
Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary
Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This
Mejor Actor en una Serie de Comedia
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical
Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones
Seth Rogen – The Studio GANADOR
Alexander Skarsgård – Murderbot
Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Comedia
Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
Rose McIver (Ghosts)
Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones)
Carrie Preston (Elsbeth)
Jean Smart (Hacks) GANADORA
Mejor Serie de Comedia
Abbott Elementary
Elsbeth
Ghosts
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Righteous Gemstones
The Studio GANADORA
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una película
Benicio del Toro (Una batalla tras otra)
Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein) GANADOR
Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)
Paul Mescal (Hamnet)
Sean Penn (Una batalla tras otra)
Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una película
Teyana Taylor (Una batalla tras otra)
Ariana Grande (Wicked: por siempre)
Amy Madigan (Weapons) GANADORA
Wunmi Mosaku (Pecadores)
Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
Mejor Serie de Drama
Alien: Earth
Andor
The Diplomat
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Task
Mejor Actor en una Serie de Drama
Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
Diego Luna (Andor)
Mark Ruffalo (Task)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Billy Bob Thornton (Landman)
Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Drama
Kathy Bates (Matlock)
Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)
Britt Lower (Severance)
Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)
Mejor Película Extranjera
The Secret Agent GANADORA
Un simple accidente
Left-Handed Girl
Belén
Sirāt
No Other Choice
Mejor Película
Jay Kelly
Bugonia
Wicked: por siempre
Marty Supreme
Sueño de trenes
Pecadores
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Una batalla tras otra
Sentimental Value
Mejor Actor
Michael B. Jordan (Pecadores)
Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)
Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Una batalla tras otra)
Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
Mejor Actriz
Emma Stone (Bugonia)
Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)
Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
Chase Infiniti (Una batalla tras otra)
Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
Mejor Película Animada
En sueños
Las guerreras K-pop
Amélie et la métaphysique des tubes
Elio
Zootopia 2
Mejor Canción
Train Dreams – Nick Cave & Bryce Dessner (Train Dreams)
Clothed by the Sun – Daniel Blumberg (The Testament of Ann Lee)
Drive – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer & Blake Slatkin (F1)
Golden – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido 24, Teddy (Las guerreras K-pop)
I Lied to You – Raphael Saadiq & Ludwig Göransson (Pecadores)
The Girl in the Bubble – Stephen Schwartz (Wicked: por siempre)
Mejor Dirección
Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)
Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein)
Ryan Coogler (Pecadores)
Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Una batalla tras otra)
Mejor Guion Original
Jay Kelly – Noah Baumbach & Emily Mortimer
Pecadores – Ryan Coogler
Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier
Lo siento, cariño – Eva Victor
Weapons – Zach Cregger
Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
Mejor Guion Adaptado
Train Dreams – Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar
Hamnet – Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell
No Other Choice – Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don McKellar & Ja-hye Lee
Frankenstein – Guillermo del Toro
Bugonia – Will Tracy
Una batalla tras otra – Paul Thomas Anderson
Historias recomendadas:
Venezuela: Así Reaccionaron Luisito Comunica y Ari Tenorio a la Captura de Nicolás Maduro
Filtran Llamada Emergencia tras el Fallecimiento Victoria Jones, Hija de Tommy Lee Jones