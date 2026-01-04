Ganadores Critics Choice Awards 2026: Lista Completa con Todos los Premios de este 4 de Enero

La temporada de premios arranca este domingo 4 de enero con la entrega de los Critics Choice Awards, donde podemos ver cintas como Bugonia, Marty Supreme, Wicked: For Good, Sinners, Sentimental Value y otras más nominadas.

Esta es la lista completa de ganadores a los premios de la crítica que celebran lo menor del cine y la televisión de 2025.

Mejor actor joven

Miles Caton - Sinners GANADOR

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión

Erin Doherty – Adolescence GANADORA

Betty Gilpin – Death by Lightning

Marin Ireland – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Sophia Lillis – All Her Fault

Julianne Moore – Sirens

Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión

Owen Cooper – Adolescence GANADOR

Wagner Moura – Dope Thief

Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning

Michael Peña – All Her Fault

Ashley Walters – Adolescence

Ramy Youssef – Mountainhead

Mejor Actor en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión

Michael Chernus – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Stephen Graham – Adolescence GANADOR

Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me

Michael Shannon – Death by Lightning

Mejor Actriz en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión



Jessica Biel – The Better Sister

Meghann Fahy – Sirens

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault GANADORA

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

Robin Wright – The Girlfriend

Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Mejor Miniserie

Adolescence GANADORA

All Her Fault

Chief of War

Death by Lighting

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Dope Thief

Dying for Sex

The Girfliend

Mejor Talk Show

The Daily Show

Hot Ones

Jimmy Kimmel Live! GANADOR

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia



Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary GANADORA

Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This

Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live

Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio GANADOR

Paul W. Downs – Hacks

Asher Grodman – Ghosts

Oscar Nuñez – The Paper

Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary

Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Comedia

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside

David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical

Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones

Seth Rogen – The Studio GANADOR

Alexander Skarsgård – Murderbot

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Comedia

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Rose McIver (Ghosts)

Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones)

Carrie Preston (Elsbeth)

Jean Smart (Hacks) GANADORA

Mejor Serie de Comedia

Abbott Elementary

Elsbeth

Ghosts

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Righteous Gemstones

The Studio GANADORA

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una película

Benicio del Toro (Una batalla tras otra)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein) GANADOR

Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)

Paul Mescal (Hamnet)

Sean Penn (Una batalla tras otra)

Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una película

Teyana Taylor (Una batalla tras otra)

Ariana Grande (Wicked: por siempre)

Amy Madigan (Weapons) GANADORA

Wunmi Mosaku (Pecadores)

Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

Mejor Serie de Drama

Alien: Earth

Andor

The Diplomat

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Task

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Drama

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Mark Ruffalo (Task)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Billy Bob Thornton (Landman)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Drama

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)

Britt Lower (Severance)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Mejor Película Extranjera

The Secret Agent GANADORA

Un simple accidente

Left-Handed Girl

Belén

Sirāt

No Other Choice

Mejor Película

Jay Kelly

Bugonia

Wicked: por siempre

Marty Supreme

Sueño de trenes

Pecadores

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Una batalla tras otra

Sentimental Value

Mejor Actor

Michael B. Jordan (Pecadores)

Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Una batalla tras otra)

Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Mejor Actriz

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Chase Infiniti (Una batalla tras otra)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Mejor Película Animada

En sueños

Las guerreras K-pop

Amélie et la métaphysique des tubes

Elio

Zootopia 2

Mejor Canción

Train Dreams – Nick Cave & Bryce Dessner (Train Dreams)

Clothed by the Sun – Daniel Blumberg (The Testament of Ann Lee)

Drive – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer & Blake Slatkin (F1)

Golden – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido 24, Teddy (Las guerreras K-pop)

I Lied to You – Raphael Saadiq & Ludwig Göransson (Pecadores)

The Girl in the Bubble – Stephen Schwartz (Wicked: por siempre)

Mejor Dirección

Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein)

Ryan Coogler (Pecadores)

Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Una batalla tras otra)

Mejor Guion Original

Jay Kelly – Noah Baumbach & Emily Mortimer

Pecadores – Ryan Coogler

Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier

Lo siento, cariño – Eva Victor

Weapons – Zach Cregger

Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie

Mejor Guion Adaptado

Train Dreams – Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar

Hamnet – Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell

No Other Choice – Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don McKellar & Ja-hye Lee

Frankenstein – Guillermo del Toro

Bugonia – Will Tracy

Una batalla tras otra – Paul Thomas Anderson

