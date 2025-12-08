Inicio Entretenimiento Golden Globes 2026: Conoce la Lista Completa de Nominados a lo Mejor del Cine y la TV

Golden Globes 2026: Conoce la Lista Completa de Nominados a lo Mejor del Cine y la TV

La temporada de premios ya está aquí y hoy lunes 8 de diciembre se anunciaron los nominados a los Golden Globes 2026.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los Golden globes 2026

Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los Golden globes 2026. Foto: Getty Images

La temporada de premios ya está aquí, y la mañana de este lunes 8 de diciembre se anunciaron a los nominados de los Golden Globes 2026.

También se anunciarán 11 categorías exclusivas de cine y televisión en un evento que será televisado en vivo. 

Los actores Marlon Wayans y Skye P. Marshall leerán las nominaciones.

Los anuncios también podrán ser vistos en vivo en los canales de YouTube y TikTok de CBS News y, poco después, en las redes sociales de los Golden Globes.

Estos son los nominados a los Golden Globes 2026.

 

Mejor canción original

“Dream As One” from ‘AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH’

“The Girl in the Bubble” from ‘WICKED: FOR GOOD’

“Golden” from ‘KPOP DEMON HUNTERS’

“I Lied to You” from ‘SINNERS’

“No Place Like Home” from ‘WICKED: FOR GOOD’

“Train Dreams” from ‘TRAIN DREAMS’

Mejor Actor en una Película de Drama

Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan - Sinners

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Mejor Película de Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

 

Mejor Actriz en una Película de Drama

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts - After The Hunt

Tessa Thompson - Hedda

Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby

 

Mejor Película de Comedia/Musical

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

 

Premios cinematográficos y de taquilla:

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning

Wicked: For Good

Sinners

Weapons

Zootopia 2

 

Mejor serie de comedia/musical

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders In The Building

The Studio

 

Mejor Actriz de Comedia/Musical

Rose Bryne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee

 

Mejor Actor en una Comedia/Musical

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

George Clooney - Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

 

Mejor Serie de Drama

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lot

 

Mejor Película Animada

Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amelie or The Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Mejor Actriz en una serie limitada/antológica


Claire Danes - The Beast In Me
Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River
Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
Michelle Williams - Dying For Sex
Robin Wright - The Girlfriend

Mejor Actriz en una serie de comedia/musical


Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Selena Gomez - Only Murders In The Building
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Jean Smart - Hacks

Mejor Actriz en una serie de drama


Kathy Bates - Matlock
Britt Lower - Severance
Helen Mirren - Mobland
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

Mejor Actor en una serie de comedia/musical


Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin - Only Murders In The Building
Glen Powell - Chad Powers
Seth Rogen - The Studio
Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good

Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

 

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en un programa de televisión

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus

Erin Doherty - Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Catherine O'hara - The Studio

Parker Posey - The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Televisión


Owen Cooper - Adolescence

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman - Severance

Ashley Walters - Adolescence

Mejor Película Musical

Dream As One

Golden

I Lied To You

No Place Like Home

The Girl In The Bubble

Train Dreams

Mejor Miniserie

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Black Mirror

Dying For Sex

The Girlfriend

Mejor actor masculino en Televisión (Drama)

Sterling K. Brown - Paradise

Diego Luna - Andor

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo - Task

Adam Scott - Severance

Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Mejor banda sonora original
 

Frankenstein


Sinners


One Battle After Another


Sirat


Hamnet


F1


Mejor actor de reparto en una película de drama



Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another


Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein


Paul Mescal- Hamnet


Sean Penn - One Battle After Another


Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly


Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
 

Mejor película internacional

It Was Just An Accident


No Other Choice


The Secret Agent


Sentimental Value


Sirāt


The Voice of Hind Rajab
 

Mejor guión

One Battle After Another


Marty Supreme


Sinners


It Was Just An Accident


Sentimental Value


Hamnet

Mejor director

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another


Ryan Coogler - Sinners


Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein


Jafar Panahi - It Was Just An Accident


Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value


Chloé Zhao - Hamnet
 

Cine Internacional
